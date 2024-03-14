Pope Francis Admits He Once Fell In Love

Pope Francis admitted he once fell in love with a woman, in his new book, “Life: My Story Through History.”

The Pope shared many stories about milestone moments in his life, and one of the tales he recalled from his past, was the powerful feeling of falling in love with a woman. He admitted those strong feelings distracted him from what has now become his life’s work, and explained how hard it was for him to focus on his religion at the time, according to People.

He explained the emotional conflict he experienced in his youth.

“During that year at the seminary I experienced a minor lapse,” the Pope wrote in his book, according to People.

“This is normal. We wouldn’t be human otherwise,” he said.

“I had been engaged once, to a very sweet girl who worked in the world of cinema and went on to marry and have children,” he said.

He went on to explain how his heart and his faith were both challenged by love.

“Now, at the wedding of an uncle of mine, I found myself dazzled by a particular young woman,” the Pope wrote in his book. “She was so beautiful, so clever, it made my head spin.”

“For a week I kept picturing her in my mind’s eye, and found it difficult to pray,” he said, according to People.

Pope Francis skimmed past the challenge in his next sentence, saying that he eventually got over those loving feelings.

“Fortunately it passed, and I was able to dedicate my mind and body to my vocation,” he said. (RELATED: Rita Moreno Says She Hooked Up With Elvis To Get Over Marlon Brando)

The book connects stories from Pope Francis’ life to the journey of his face, and the events that unfolded in the world around him.

“Life: My Story Through History” was translated from the original Italian by Aubrey Botsford, and is available for sale March 19, according to People.