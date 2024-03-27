Megyn Kelly Blasts Celebrities, Media Who ‘Can’t Conceptualize’ Struggles Of Average Voters

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly blasted celebrities and media commentators who “can’t conceptualize” the struggles of average American voters Wednesday.

Kelly slammed several celebrity and media figures for forgetting what it’s like to deal with working-class struggles, explaining why average Americans “don’t give a damn” about 2024 Republican presidential nominee’s social media posts and prefer his policies on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“This is why they don’t understand — on the left — why people aren’t completely outraged over the latest comment of the day from Trump. The latest tweet, or Truth Social, like, ‘I don’t get it. How could they vote for him?’ I’ve told the viewers that I met Barbra Streisand years ago, it was 2016 … [S]he said to me, ‘How, how did, how did the coal miners vote for Donald Trump?’” Kelly began.

“I said, ‘Barbra, Hillary promised to take away their jobs. She made it a pillar of her campaign to wipe out coal,’” she continued. “And, you know, Barbra Streisand lives in a multi-million-dollar cliffside estate out in the Santa Barbara region. And she’s, her life is made forever. She’s got more money than she could ever spend in her or her children’s or grandchildren’s lifetimes. They can’t get themselves out of their bubble.”

Kelly criticized other celebrities against Trump like actor Robert De Niro, who she said is the “same” as actress Barbara Streisand being “adorned with acting awards and red-carpet ceremonies.”

“That’s not how the people you met are living,” Kelly said. “They’re worried about their paychecks. About their food, about their healthcare. And they don’t give a damn about his tweets or all the allegedly horrible things DeNiro sees in Donald Trump.”

The Sirius XM radio host added that anti-Trump media hosts and commentators, naming MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid as examples, are “so far removed” from the lifestyle of average voters. (RELATED: ‘Like, What?!: MSNBC Hosts Mock Voters Over Exit Poll Showing Immigration As Top Issue)

“I think about media and the fact that people like Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid are so fair removed from anyone who’s actually living like that that they can’t even think about it. They can’t conceptualize it anymore. It’s just so far gone for them,” Kelly said.

Kelly said she thought she had the advantage of never getting too “far afield” from the problems of average Americans. The radio host said her stepfather was a plumber and her mother was a nurse. She revealed that her sister was a teacher who became addicted to drugs, saying that her family had “a lot of problems that many of our working-class friends have.”

“It helps to stay connected to people who have those lives and are working hard to make sure they can eat dinner and pay the healthcare bills and have to watch, you know, what’s in the pot, uh, in the checking account every month or the bill collectors are going to come. If you get too far afield from that, you wind up like Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow and Mika Brzezinski,” Kelly warned.

“You like your life like Mika and Joe do in New Canaan, Connecticut, and you’re surrounded only by the most fabulous. You don’t flutter an eyelid at the $100,000 photo with the presidents or the $250,000 to $500,000 meeting with them,” she continued. “And you forget what’s actually bothering people. You obsess over things like skin color, gender, climate, right? You obsess over it, and then you don’t understand anyone who disagrees. It’s sad.”