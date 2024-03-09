Robert De Niro Says Trump Is So ‘Mean’ He Would ‘Never’ Portray Him In Film

Legendary actor Robert De Niro on Friday declared he would unequivocally refuse to play former President Donald Trump in a movie because of his personality.

De Niro has played mobsters and hitmen but portraying Trump would cross the line, he told comedian Bill Maher on “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The actor has been critical of Trump over the years while praising prominent Democrats, even saying he wanted to play then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a movie about COVID-19. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Slams Trump As A ‘Gangster,’ Says ‘Can’t Wait To See Him In Jail’)

“I just don’t want to feel the way I did and many of us don’t after the election in … 2016 where we couldn’t believe that it happened. The guy is a total monster,” De Niro told Maher.

“He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person,” he added. “I’d never play him as an actor, because I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him.”

WATCH:

Federal prosecutors investigated Cuomo’s undercounting of nursing home deaths caused by COVID-19 as well as looked into the former governor’s priority testing program, which gave special access to his family up to April 2021, according to a report by The New York Times.

De Niro then said Trump “can’t” get reelected in 2024 because the consequences would be too grave.

“If he wins the election, you won’t be on the show anymore,” he told Maher. “He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says. Let’s believe him. Take him at his word.”

Trump is currently leading President Joe Biden in a likely 2024 rematch by 1.9 points in the RealClearPolitics average.

Trump’s reelection campaign is increasing its efforts to zero in on black male voters in crucial swing states, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Biden has been hemorrhaging support with the key voting bloc, polls show.

