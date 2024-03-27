Ronna McDaniel Ouster Not The Win Corporate Media Thinks It Is

Rarely is it possible to conduct a political postmortem within the same week — even in the digital age. However, in only a few short days the Ronna McDaniel-MSNBC pseudo-scandal has already come and gone. The corporate media cheers the collection of a new scalp, cloaking their glee in a facade of journalistic integrity. But this is not the win the media thinks it is. In fact, it’s the very reason the legacy media is dying.