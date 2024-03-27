Rarely is it possible to conduct a political postmortem within the same week — even in the digital age. However, in only a few short days the Ronna McDaniel-MSNBC pseudo-scandal has already come and gone. The corporate media cheers the collection of a new scalp, cloaking their glee in a facade of journalistic integrity. But this is not the win the media thinks it is. In fact, it’s the very reason the legacy media is dying.
Ronna McDaniel Ouster Not The Win Corporate Media Thinks It Is
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
