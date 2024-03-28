REPORT: 45 People Dead After Bus Full Of Christians En Route To Easter Worship Falls Off South African Cliff

Tragedy reportedly struck in South Africa when a bus filled with dozens of Christians headed for an Easter conference plummeted down a cliff Thursday, killing almost everyone on board.

The passengers were en route to a church in South Africa, having reportedly traveled from the city of Garobone, Botswana — a neighboring African nation — to celebrate the religious holiday, CNN reported, citing updates from the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Forty-five people are reportedly dead, and the sole survivor is an eight-year-old girl who is still seriously injured.

The fatal crash took place in the Mamatlakala mountain pass that separates the South African town of Mokopane and the village of Marken in the country’s Limpopo province, CNN noted.

In a statement cited by the outlet, the provincial transport department said that “according to reports, the driver lost control and the bus fell onto a rocky surface, some 50 meters under the bridge and caught fire.”(RELATED: Historic Monastery Closes After More Than 800 Years)

“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala,” South African Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said in a statement, according to CNN. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend.” (RELATED: 44 Preschool Students Involved In Deadly Bus And Concrete Truck Crash: REPORT)

Chikunga also reportedly assured the families that the remains of the victims will make their way back to their home country, the outlet noted.