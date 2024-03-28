New York City To Test Run Weapons Scanners In Subway System To Curb Crime

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the city was investing in new weapons detection systems to be deployed in the subway system.

Adams said that the city was currently in a 90-day waiting period to test the systems and his administration was dedicated toward “keeping all New Yorkers safe,” according a press release from his office.

City authorities emphasized that they would use the waiting period wisely by identifying reputable companies with such technology. Once the period ends, they will institute a pilot program to explore the effectiveness of the technology, the press statement reads. (RELATED: Suspect Attacked Stranger In NYC Subway Station With Beer Bottle After Demanding A Dollar, Police Say)

Adams also said that his administration was investing in a program to tackle the mental illness crisis.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe on our subways is key to keeping this the safest big city in America. State of the art weapons detection technology and a $20 million investment in supporting those with severe mental illness will help us make that happen,” Mayor Adams tweeted.

Keeping New Yorkers safe on our subways is key to keeping this the safest big city in America.

⁰State of the art weapons detection technology and a $20 million investment in supporting those with severe mental illness will help us make that happen. Learn more about today’s… pic.twitter.com/VbBVCE5OUG — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 28, 2024

Transit crime in New York City is up by 4.4 percent compared to 2023, according to police data. Transit crime fell 15 percent in February and 16 percent in March, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Transit Michael Temple said, ABC News reported.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of the National Guard to the city’s subway system March 6 due to the spike in transit crime. She pledged to “find new ways to work together to go after the repeat offenders … deterring crime and protecting the people on our subways.”

Hochul also endorsed the mayor’s move to employ firearms detection technology as an extension of her plan to curb transit crime, according to the mayor’s office press release. “The new technology announced today builds on our existing commitments to place cameras throughout the system and will help law enforcement keep dangerous weapons out of the system,” Hochul said.