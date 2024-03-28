Suspect Attacked Stranger In NYC Subway Station With Beer Bottle After Demanding A Dollar, Police Say

A 44-year-old man was suddenly attacked Wednesday in a New York City subway station with a beer bottle after being asked to give money, police said, the New York Post reported.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) alleged that the suspect attacked the victim even before the victim responded to the suspect’s demand for a dollar, according to the outlet.

Stranger bashes man, 44, with beer bottle on NYC subway platform after demanding $1: cops https://t.co/tyKN2cQOWF pic.twitter.com/42afyuFmgk — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2024

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s plastic bag to the point of causing it to rip and allegedly hit the victim on the head with a beer bottle, police said, the New York Post reported. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital and has been reported to be in stable condition. The attacker has not yet been caught as of Thursday, according to the outlet.

The suspect has been described as being around 6 feet in height with yellow pants, purple hat and a jean jacket, NBC 4 reported.

New York’s subways have long carried a reputation of violence occurring. A man was killed Monday after being hit by a moving train following allegedly being pushed by a 44-year-old suspect into the subway tracks, police stated, according to ABC 7 NY. Both of these incidents occurred in the wake of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s deployment of the National Guard, Metropolitan Transit Authority police and state police to the subways back on March 6. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows Vicious Knife Attack On Yet Another Subway)

Hochul explained her decision as a safety measure to bring law and order back to New York City’s subway stations. “Let me be very clear, these brazen heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated,” she declared.

Hochul has defended this decision since by saying it has made the city’s subways safer and is already showing results. “My objective was to make sure [the National Guard is] in our main transit hubs — you see them at Grand Central [Station] and other places, so they can free up [New York Police Department officers],” Hochul said to the press March 16. “So the plan is working as we had expected.”

These remarks were made after a man was shot in the head on the subway on March 15.