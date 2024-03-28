Pro-Palestine Protesters Gathered Outside Biden’s Fundraiser, Arrests Allegedly Made

A large group of pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside President Joe Biden’s re-election fundraiser Thursday evening, with officials allegedly arresting some.

Video footage posted to Twitter shows protesters gathering outside of the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan as Biden hosted a fundraiser with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. A large group blocked by barricades and a line of New York Police Department (NYPD) officials can be seen in front of the event space.

With drum beats in the background, the crowd chanted “revolution,” “free, free, free Palestine” and “Biden, Biden you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.” Signs can be seen throughout the crowd, including some that read “End all U.S. aid to Israel.” (RELATED: Biden To Visit NYC For Record-Shattering Celeb Fundraiser Same Day Trump Honors Fallen Cop)

#NYC Pro-palestine protesters gather as President Biden, Obama and Clinton have arrived at Radio City Music Hall for Massive Fundraiser today in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/1Be30f2Rlp — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 28, 2024

As the protest continued, a separate clip caught an intense interaction between a bystander and an activist. The male bystander tells a protester that he is attempting to get by to see his “dying mother,” however, the protester refuses to move out of his way as she waves her hands in the air. More activists join in blocking the male bystander as he continues to get by before a male protester can be seen pulling the bystander backward and shoving him away.

Multiple protesters then begin shoving the bystander as someone off-camera tells them to “stop.” NYPD officers then arrive and escort the bystander, blocking the protesters and telling them to “stay back.” Another intense clip captured during the event shows an Israeli supporter walking through the crowd as activists taunt him and tell him to “get the f*ck out.”

#NOW Man is grabbed and shoved by protesters after he tried to cross through Pro-palestine march outside of Radio City Music Hall where Biden is holding a fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/Z701XaiveN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 28, 2024

#NOW Israel Supporter goes inside the Pro-palestine Protest, gets pushed out, another Pro-Israel protester runs inside the building as crowds chant “Genocide Joe!” during protest held outside President Biden, Obama and Clinton Radio City Music Hall for Massive Fundraiser in NYC. pic.twitter.com/0dpMEuN1OP — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 29, 2024

A third clip shows the protest escalating, with one protestor appearing to be arrested by NYPD authorities. While it is unclear from the footage what initially caused the build-up, the chaotic scenes show authorities yelling at protesters to back up onto the sidewalk as many attempted to record the protester allegedly being arrested.

#NYC ARRESTS during the march after hundreds PROTEST for Palestine outside President Biden, Obama and Clinton Radio City Music Hall for Massive Fundraiser in NYC Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/i6FH1Tvcw2 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 28, 2024

Biden’s fundraiser is expected to raise around $25 million for the night and should inlcude celebrities attendees such as Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Lea Michele and late-night host Stephen Colbert.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the NYPD for recorded arrests during the protest.