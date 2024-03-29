Trump Blasts Biden Over Response To Murdered NYPD Officer, Says He ‘Could Have Called’

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden early Friday over his response to the murder of New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Jonathan Diller.

Trump attended the fallen officer’s wake Thursday afternoon in Massapequa, Long Island, as the president held a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden called Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who also paid his respects, to express his condolences over Diller’s death.

“I think that politically he can’t support the police. I think he’s also making a mistake, but I think politically, his base won’t let him support the police,” Trump said. “And I support the police, I would say at the highest level of any president by far, maybe double or triple,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade. “And they knew that. That’s why when I walked into that funeral parlor, it was — it was like love. It was just — they want to shy away from it. They didn’t even call the family. They could have called. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know even a call would be, perhaps — I’m not sure they would take his call.”

Diller died from a gunshot wound allegedly fired by 34-year-old convicted felon Guy Rivera, who had been arrested 21 times prior, according to the New York Post. 41-year-old Lindy Jones, who also has a lengthy criminal record, allegedly accompanied Rivera, a police source reportedly said.

“You know, the restrictions that are put on the police are incredible,” Trump continued. “They’re protecting the criminal. They’re not protecting the police. The criminal has far more protection than a police officer.”

He said Biden and two of his predecessors “missed a very sad moment for our country” and called on them to be “a part of” this moment.

“They’re gonna have to get involved a little bit because this country is going to hell. Our country is not respected anymore,” the former president added. “I say this at my rallies and my speeches: we are a nation in decline.”

Hundreds of people including officers, family members and friends paid their respects to the 31-year-old slain officer at his service Thursday, NBC New York reported. A funeral mass will be held Saturday morning at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.

Trump declared the U.S. must return to “law and order” during his remarks after the service. (RELATED: ‘They Don’t Learn’: Trump Blasts ‘Thug’ Gunman At Murdered NYPD Officer’s Wake)

“We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently,” Trump said Thursday. “Because this is not working. This is happening too often. It’s an honor to be here and again, and I want to just thank all of you folks for allowing this … The only thing we can say is maybe something’s gonna be learned. We’ve got to toughen it up. We’ve gotta strengthen it up. This should never be allowed. Things like this should never take place and to take place so often.”

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the former president was “moved” by the invitation to attend the wake.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Leavitt said.