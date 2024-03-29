Fetterman’s Top 3 Comms Staffers Have All Resigned In The Past Month: REPORT

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman’s three top communication aides resigned within the past month.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nick Gavio, Fetterman’s deputy communications director, will depart by the end of March to assume a new position with the Working Families Party. Earlier this month, Joe Calvello, the Senator’s previous communications director, departed to join Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s team.

Emma Mustion, a press and digital aide, has also left Fetterman’s office to contribute to Sen. Bob Casey’s reelection campaign.

“It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to come to Chicago and serve the people of this great city,” said Calvello in a statement to the media regarding his appointment to Johnson’s administration. “Mayor Johnson is a true progressive committed to fighting for the working people and families of the City of Chicago, and I am deeply honored to join his administration and get to work. I will be laser-focused on driving the Mayor’s vision for the City of Chicago, a vision that will cement Chicago as a city that truly works for everyone.”

The mass staff exit coincides with Fetterman’s recent public feud with congressional Democrats and the Biden administration over his stance on border security and the Israel-Hamas conflict. (RELATED: ‘Hard Disagree’: Dem Senator Hits Back At Kamala Harris’ Remarks On Israel}

“We now know this was a wide-scale, premeditated, cowardly, terrorist campaign against Israeli civilians that also claimed the lives of American citizens,” said Fetterman after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. “I unequivocally support any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel. The United States is morally obligated to be in lockstep with our allies as they confront this threat. “I also fully support Israel neutralizing the terrorists responsible for this barbarism.”