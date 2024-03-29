‘Your Life Is In Danger’: Suge Knight Cautions Diddy That Jail Time Is Looming

Suge Knight warned Diddy his “life is in danger” during his “Collect Call” podcast with Dave Mays.

The incarcerated Death Row founder is convinced Diddy will soon be doing time and had some choice words to share with his longtime rival about what his life will be like if he heads to prison. Suge Knight fired off on Diddy in a conversation found within outtakes of the podcast, according to TMZ.

Suge Knight took a few shots at Diddy who is already feeling the heat, after the Department of Homeland Security ransacked two of his homes amid a simultaneous raid, Monday. In spite of his public hatred of the music mogul, Suge Knight said he was saddened to see Diddy’s children handcuffed and being interrogated by police.

“First I’d like to pray for his family, his daughters and sons you know, his kids, basically,” he said in the audio clip.

“It’s a bad day for hip hop. When one look bad, we all look bad,” he said.

Suge Knight highlighted the questioning of Diddy’s two sons during the raid on his home and said, “That’s definitely nothing to cheer about,” he said.

He then let loose on his long-time rival.

“I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger, cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in.”

“So you know they gonna get you if they can,” Suge Knight reportedly said on his podcast.

Referencing the allegations of gang rape, rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking, against Diddy, the incarcerated rapper went on to take a few personal shots at him.

“It’s never a good look for the culture of hip hop, and for our community, our people,” he said as he suggested Diddy’s actions tainted the whole music scene.

“Sometimes you gotta face the music.”

“Puff! Imma give you a piece of advice, two quick things …”

“You gotta make a decision, when you go to prison. You gonna be standing up pissing or squatting, sitting down pissing,” Suge Knight said.

“I advise you to try to take the first one, ’cause if you’re squatting down pissin’, you know what that means,” he said.

He continued Jabbing at Diddy, taunting him by letting him know what to expect in prison, in spite of the fact that he has not yet been officially charged with any crimes.

“Oh yeah, by the way, do NOT do your time, going by ‘Brother Love.’ Brother Love is not a good code name for prison.”

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter. (RELATED: ‘I Got The F*ck Away From Him’: Videos Emerge Putting Diddy’s Behavior Into Question)

The investigation into the allegations made against Diddy continues at this time.