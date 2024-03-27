TMZ Releases Footage Showing Aftermath Of Federal Raid

Video footage of the aftermath of the raid on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ house surfaced Monday, showing the star’s mansion was completely ransacked by the Department of Homeland Security.

Law enforcement officials tore everything apart, and looked through every inch of the estate, including behind every mounted television in the artist’s home, as seen in footage posted by TMZ. Drawers were pulled out and emptied onto the floor, and the famous singer’s belongings were strewn about on the floor. The video showed documents, shoes, and pieces of a computer in pieces and thrown about. Computers and electronics were seized during the raid, as the investigation into allegations of rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking continue to swirl around the star.

Federal law enforcement officials swarmed Diddy’s Los Angeles home looking for evidence to support the allegations mounting against the music mogul, and seemingly left no stone unturned.

The video showed piles of Diddy’s personal belongings lining the hallways of his home, and the contents of each room were tossed around. The bathroom drawers were pulled out, revealing personal items belonging to the star, and his clothing lay in heaps on the floor in his bedroom. Multiple safes were busted open, and the contents were emptied and seized by law enforcement officials, according to TMZ.

Heavily armed Homeland Security agents swept the property and hauled out Diddy’s sons, King and Justin, before pointing lasers at them and hauling them outside of their home in handcuffs, according to TMZ.

TMZ confirmed these raids pertain to a federal investigation stemming from allegations of sex trafficking, soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics and firearms, according to TMZ.

Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, issued a statement about the raid.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” he told TMZ.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” he said.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” he said.

Dyer lashed out against the use of force in this matter.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” he said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Named In Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Case)

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”