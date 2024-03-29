Sabrina Carpenter’s Sex Tip For Fans Is Not Quite What We Expected

Famous singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter gave fans some sex advice, but it wasn’t about positions or new tricks at all.

In fact, the star’s sex tips weren’t even raunchy. Carpenter said she takes a safe approach to sex, and when it comes to getting down and getting dirty, she only has one message to convey. “I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip,” she said. “Be smart. Use protection,” she told Cosmopolitan during her March interview with the publication.

The 24-year-old made it clear that parenthood isn’t in her sights just yet.

Carpenter has recently made the headlines for singing explicit lyrics in her songs, so the advice may be shocking to some.

“When you go down under, do you miss me? / He’s so big I felt it in my kidney / Screamed so loud they heard it here in Sydney” she sang in an outro during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The Disney Channel alum laughed about what some people must think about her views on sex, based on her cheeky song references, but she was quick to clarify the matter.

“It’s funny too, writing the outros, because I feel like I’ve learned a lot more about sexuality through writing those than people think,” Carpenter told Cosmopolitan.

“I think people think I’m just obnoxiously horny, when in reality, writing them comes from the ability to not be fearful of your sexuality as opposed to just not being able to put it down.”

The Disney Channel alum offered up more personal sex advice for her fans.

“Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself,” she said, according to Cosmopolitan. (RELATED: Lil Rod Alleges 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Was Diddy’s Sex Worker, Court Documents Say)

“So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe,” she said