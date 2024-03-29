Syracuse Legend Gerry McNamara Lands Siena Head Coaching Gig

My man is a head coach now!

Following two decades at Syracuse as both a star player and assistant coach — eventually elevating to the Orange‘s associate head coach — Gerry McNamara has agreed on a contract to become the next head coach of the Siena men’s basketball program. (RELATED: ‘It’s Annoying’: UNC’s Armando Bacot Says Angry Sports Gamblers Send Him Boatload Of Messages)

Siena made the announcement of McNamara’s hiring Friday, making him a college basketball head coach for the first time in his career. McNamara comes into Siena to replace Carmen Maciariello, nixed after putting up a 68-72 record in five years at the helm — this season, they went a dismal 4-28.

Since 2009, McNamara has been listed on the Syracuse coaching staff. He started off as a graduate assistant and then spent over a decade as an assistant coach under the legendary Jim Boeheim. When Adrian Autry became the Orange head coach last season, McNamara was promoted to associate head coach.

If you don’t remember, McNamara was an absolute stud at Syracuse, currently the fourth-leading scorer in the history of Orange basketball — only Lawrence Moten, Derrick Coleman and John Wallace come above him.

McNamara was also a member of Syracuse‘s 2003 national championship team where he was teammates with Carmelo Anthony. In the NCAA March Madness title game, where the Orange won 81-78, McNamara had 18 points, all of them coming from behind the three-point line.

Roll the highlights:

Such a dope hire by Siena. Dope, dope hire.