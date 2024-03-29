Tori Spelling Files For Divorce From Dean McDermott

“Beverly Hills 90210” star Tori Spelling officially filed for divorce from husband Dean McDermott on Friday.

The estranged couple separated on June. 17, 2023, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Spelling announced the couples’ split on social media, but had not made the end of their relationship official until she filed the paperwork just before Easter weekend.

The famous actress has addressed her marital issues publicly for several years, but she and McDermott continued to attempt to repair their relationship amid their struggles. Spelling listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason her marriage had come to an end, according to Page Six.

Spelling has been posting on social media regularly, and seems to have had primary custody of the couple’s five minor children for several months. She and McDermott are the parents of Beau (7), Finn (11), Hattie (12), Stella (15) and Liam (16).

Court filings show Spelling requested joint legal custody of all the five children, but specified that she wants sole physical custody with visitation with McDermott to be discussed and determined at a later date, according to Page Six.

Spelling has also requested that McDermott pay spousal support as part of their divorce proceedings and that he pick up the tab for her legal expenses, the outlet reported.

The divorce petition made no mention of a prenuptial agreement, PageSix noted. Spelling stated that her individual assets had yet to be determined, according to the outlet.

The filing also noted that Spelling and McDermott have not determined their “community property” at this time. (RELATED: Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied Split After 11 Years Of Marriage)

The famous actress showed off her slim physique in a social media post she shared with fans on Tuesday. To the photo, which showed her standing against a locked gate, she added the caption, “Getting away… Who has the lock? 🔐,” in an apparent hint that she was about to file her divorce papers.