Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied Split After 11 Years Of Marriage

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
A representative for famous actress Natalie Portman said she and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced after the couple quietly filed to end their marriage in July.

This is the first public statement regarding the dissolution of their marriage, according to People. The source close to the matter said Portman is the one who filed to divorce Millepied after 11 years of marriage, and the matter was settled in Feb., in France. Portman and her ex-husband have been living in France with their 12-year-old son, Aleph, and their 7-year-old daughter, Amalia, according to People.

The source said it has been difficult for Portman to navigate the separation and divorce while also trying to keep the matter away from the press. The headlines began swirling in May 2023, saying Millepied was involved in an extramarital affair, and this proved to be quite a challenging time for the Oscar-winner, according to People.

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a friend of the couple told People.

“Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

In spite of the breakdown of their relationship, Portman and Millepied were photographed together as a family during special occasions and public outings in 2023. They appear to be making every effort to co-parent peacefully, according to People.

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” the insider said.

“She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

Another insider said Millepied was “doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together” in 2023, while Portman’s  “biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.” (RELATED: ‘Can I Have A Little Moment’: Gisele Bundchen Breaks Down In Tears During Interview)

Millepied is the choreographer for “Dune: Part Two.” Portman was doing press appearances for “May December,” during the former couples’ separation period, and was also filming “Fountain of Youth.” She has also been prepping for the release of her next project, “Lady in the Lake.”