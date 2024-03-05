Brian Austin Green Admits He Couldn’t Handle The Heat From His Ex-Girlfriend Tiffani Thiessen’s Sex Scenes

Famous “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Brian Austin Green said he was incredibly jealous over former girlfriend Tiffani Thiessen’s sex scenes when they dated from 1992-1995.

Green opened up during Monday’s episode of Shannen Doherty’s “Let’s be Clear” podcast about how uncomfortable he was with the situation. Green admitted his relationship suffered after “Saved By The Bell” star Thiessen joined the fifth season of the show, because it became too hard for him to handle watching her film intimate scenes with other men.

“I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then, and then all of a sudden she’s doing sex scenes and shit with people that were like my family and my brothers,” he said on the podcast.

Green recalled how it felt for him to watch his girlfriend act out intimate scenes with other men and admitted “it was strange.”

He went on to say, “I remember I was really just fucking jealous and boisterous.”

The famous 50-year-old actor explained that this was brand new territory for him at the time, and he now recognizes that he didn’t handle the situation very well. Watching his girlfriend at the time make out with Luke Perry’s character, Dylan McKay, was far more stressful than he imagined it would be.

“I’d never been in a real serious relationship before,” he said.

“Looking back on it, I can’t imagine what that was like for her,” Green said, as he reflected on how his reactions may have affected his relationship with Thiessen.

“I can’t imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her fucking boyfriend, who she lives with by the way, freaking out the way that I was,” he admitted to Doherty. (RELATED: Alicia Keys’ Husband Speaks Out After Usher Got Handsy With Her During Halftime Performance)

Green and Thiessen have moved on with other partners and now have families of their own, but they still remain good friends, according to Page Six.