Video Shows Alleged Fugitive Drag Officers Before Crashing Into Hotel: REPORT

A suspect who tried to escape arrest in Michigan Friday morning dragged federal officers through a parking lot before smashing his car into a Days Inn, FOX2 reported.

The suspect, 52-year-old Carl Emerson Travis, was taken into custody after dragging members of the US Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team (DFAT) with a Mercedes he was able to get into, according to FOX2.

One Marshal got off at least two shots during the incident while three DFAT members suffered injuries from being dragged as Emerson tried to flee, FOX2 reported. All are expected to recover, the outlet added. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspect Drag State Trooper Across Road As He Allegedly Attempts To Flee Traffic Stop)

FOX2 obtained footage of the incident that shows Travis running away from officers who are chasing him on foot.

Video then shows Travis get into a Mercedes and take off in reverse, dragging officers and crashing the car into one of the hotel’s rooms. The room that Travis smashed into had two children inside but, luckily, “there were no injuries to members of the public and the one suspect is in custody,” according to a news release, Fox 2 reported.

In August 2022, Travis was involved in a 26-mile police chase stemming from Travis allegedly assaulting his ex-wife, FOX2 reported.

The chase ended when Travis crashed his vehicle and tried to run even after being tased, according to FOX2. At the time, Travis was arrested and charged with six felonies before posting bail and never showing up for his court date, the outlet reported.

Authorities are investigating the current officer-involved shooting and upon completion of the investigation a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office, according to FOX2.

It’s unclear how many charges Travis will face but “I’d imagine that bond will be much higher this time around,” FOX2 reporter Jessica Dupnack said.