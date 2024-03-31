El Paso Judge Orders Release Of Migrants Seen In Viral Video Overwhelming National Guard

Texas Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta ordered the release of migrants Sunday who were seen in a viral video overwhelming National Guard troops.

A group of illegal migrants was ordered released by the El Paseo, Texas judge during an online teleconference bond hearing after being arrested in connection with the March 21 stampede that was caught by the New York Post on a viral video, according to the El Paso Times. (RELATED: Migrant Caught Cutting Border Wire To Lead Dozens Over Before Being Stopped By National Guard, Video Shows)

“It is the ruling of the court is that all the rioting participation cases will be released on their own recognizance,” Acosta stated, according to the outlet.

Acosta reportedly called out the El Paso District Attorney’s Office during the hearing claiming that they were not ready to proceed with detention hearings for each defendant after he denied a motion for a continuance to have later hearings. The large group of migrants at the El Paso border, who reportedly were mainly Venezuelan men, could be seen in the chaotic scene storming over a chain-link fence as National Guard members could be heard yelling at the group to back up.

Following the incident, the Texas Department of Public Safety made the arrests, charging some with assault of a public servant for knocking down members of the National Guard, according to the El Paso Times. While it is unconfirmed how many illegal immigrants were detained, Acosta mentioned during the hearing that “hundreds” of migrants were entitled to a hearing within 48 hours, the El Paso Times reported.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

“So if the DA’s office is telling me that they are not ready to go, what we’re going to do is we’re going to release all these individuals on their own recognizance,” Acosta continued.

While officials stated that any illegal migrants with a federal immigration hold blocking their release will remain in jail, two Colombian men who both had immigration holds on their records were released later Sunday by Magistrate Judge Antonio Aun, according to El Paso Times. Both men had been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly cutting border fencing and were jailed with a $2,000 bond, the outlet reported.

Texas and the federal government have continuously battled over control of the state’s southern border, with Texas officials noting that the state has a constitutional right to defend itself as the border crossings have hit record numbers. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens called for stricter consequences against migrants who cross the border illegally, stating there should be “jail time,” removal, or even a ban if caught.