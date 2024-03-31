GOP Rep. Don Bacon Says There’s No ‘Specific Crime’ Found In Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Republican Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon stated Sunday on NBC News that lawyers have not found a “specific crime” committed in President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry.

Bacon appeared on “Meet the Press” to discuss the GOP-led impeachment inquiry into Biden by the House Oversight Committee. NBC News host Kristen Welker questioned the Nebraska representative on a previous statement he made in December 2023 stating that Congress should move on from the impeachment inquiry if there was not a “high crime or misdemeanor” found. (RELATED: Feds Reportedly Probed Transactions Linked To Joe Biden’s Brother In Connection With Criminal Investigation)

“Well right now the lawyers in the committee that I talk to say there’s not a specific crime and you need that for a high crime or misdemeanor. Now I think the investigation was — it merited an investigation, put the facts out, let the public look at it and make a determination. I think it’s good to be transparent, especially [when] we’re [in] an election year — so let’s put the facts on the table. But when I talk to the lawyers on the committee staff they say, at this point, there’s not a specific crime that’s been committed,” Bacon stated.

“So is it time to drop it, congressman? Based on what you’re saying, is it time to drop it?” Welker pressed.

“I don’t know if it’s time right now, but I do think we’re probably nearing the conclusion of this investigation. And I think it was important for the American people to see that, yes, there’s $24 million dollars in foreign money that the family raised and all the hidden LLCs that the money was moved around in. But that within itself is not a high crime or misdemeanor,” Bacon stated.

In December 2023 House members approved an impeachment inquiry into the president, introduced by Republican North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong, over his alleged involvement in his family’s foreign business dealings. The House Committee so far has heard testimony from Biden’s son, Hunter, and his former business partners Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis.

While Biden has since denied the claims brought forward, Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who is leading the inquiry, stated in September 2023 that there is a “mountain of evidence” revealing that Biden allegedly “abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.”