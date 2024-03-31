Wild Video Shows Oregon Man Narrowly Escape Being Split In Half By Saw Blade

A runaway saw blade came loose from a nearby construction site Thursday and hurtled toward an Oregon man who was lucky to escape with his life, ABC7 reported.

Surveillance video shows Shane Reimche walk into a convenience store in Eugene only seconds before the four-foot blade came screaming across the parking lot and slammed into the store’s exterior wall, just inches from the door, according to the video and ABC7.

“I mean, obviously it wasn’t my time but probably closest I’ve ever experienced,” said Reimche.

Reimche told ABC7 that he “was walking into the store here, I put my hand on the door, and I heard a loud bang and yelling here at the corner. Just as a cloud of smoke pops up and I see a guy fall in the ditch, and four-foot blade hurtling at me.” (RELATED: Video Shows Ambulance Narrowly Avoid a Car Flipping Over On The Highway)

The store’s owner told ABC7 that the impact of the blade hitting the wall was so strong that the whole building shook.

“We were standing behind the counter, all I heard was metal rolling down the street and I looked at the camera, it was just wind,” the owner said. “All of a sudden we heard a loud bang. It shook the whole store.”

One of the contractors on site who witnessed the near tragedy said that in addition to possible operator error, the blade might have come loose due to a lost bolt, ABC7 reported.

Reimche told ABC7 that he’s grateful to be alive.

“I was thinking maybe it’s my time,” he said. “I don’t think I would’ve survived being touched by that thing.”