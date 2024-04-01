Elon Musk Trolls Disney In April Fools’ Day Joke

Elon Musk led the April Fools’ Day festivities with a hilarious post issued to his very own platform, Twitter.

Musk pranked his 179.5 million followers by dragging Disney for being so woke, and claiming he was leading their agenda. He mocked their diversity efforts with a simple sentence.

“Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer,” Musk tweeted on Monday. “Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini.”

Social media users were quick to respond to Musk’s message, many laughing hysterically at the joke. Others seized the moment by using the opportunity to vent about how much disdain they have for Disney’s wokeness, and others asked Disney to leave their kids alone.

Some good memes were generated — all of which seem to have been inspired by Musk’s trolling of the entertainment giant.

Caitlyn Jenner got a good laugh out of the joke and weighed into the conversation. She responded by writing, “😂😂😂 this would save Disney LOL!”

“Can’t wait until they try to sue you for making a joke on April Fools Day,” one user wrote.

It seems that the official Twitter account also joined in on the April Fools’ Day fun with a message that targeted the integrity of their entire organization and all the users of their social media platform. (RELATED: Disney Backtracks Claims About Their ‘Politically Correct’ Snow White And Dwarfs)

“As we continue to celebrate transparency on this platform, all your DMs and drafts will be made public,” they wrote in a message posted Monday morning.