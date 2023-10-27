New ‘South Park’ Special Hilariously Mocks Diversity Fever Sweeping Through Hollywood

The new “South Park” trailer just dropped, and the characters wasted no time at all mocking Hollywood’s attempts at embracing “diversity and inclusion.”

The introductory clip features Cartman waking up from an apparent nightmare about “Disney executives who replace everyone you love with diverse women who complain about the patriarchy.” The then takes a jab at the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, by referring to her as a monster that may be hiding under his bed.

“Put another gay diverse woman in it, make it more lame! ”@SouthPark explain what’s happening at @Disney 🤣 pic.twitter.com/puniDoWRR8 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 27, 2023

“Will you check under the bed and make sure there are no Disney executives under there?” Cartman says. “I’m scared Mom! Will you please just look and make sure Kathleen Kennedy isn’t under my bed!”

Cartman’s mom attempted to set the record straight.

“I’ve told you there’s no such thing as Disney executives who replace everyone you love with diverse women who complain about the patriarchy. Now be a big boy,” she says.

2023 marked another year that every major studio and production agency attempted to appeal to their audiences through “diversity and inclusion.” Disney tried overcoming fatphobia, many films and shows were designed to appeal to LGBTQ individuals, and the blanket of wokeness spread through Hollywood. Disney protests also took over the headlines after the company’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. (RELATED: ‘South Park’ Hilariously Flays Harry And Meghan In Latest Episode)

“South Park” also addressed the emergence of artificial intelligence as part of the “Joining the Panderverse” series.

“South Park: Joining the Panderverse” is the fifth installment of the South Park Paramount+ special series and is available now.