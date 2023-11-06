‘Times Have Changed’: Homer Simpson Lets Go Of One Of His Oldest Traditions

Sorry folks, but ‘The Simpsons’ won’t ever be the same again.

Homer Simpson has declared that he will no longer choke Bart in the iconic cartoon.

The famous adult cartoon series is apparently too much for some to handle, and in the spirit of the woke-folk, ‘The Simpsons’ have apparently changed their tune. The traditional choke-outs will not longer be exchanged, and that information comes directly from Homer himself, in a recent episode titled “McMansion & Wife,” People reported.

Homer spoke about how he often pursued the act of choking, and described his ultra tight grip, before revealing that they are coming to an abrupt stop, apparently in order to better reflect societal norms.

“See, Marge, strangling the boy has paid off,” Homer joked. Then he quickly broke the news to the audience.

“Just kidding. I don’t do that anymore,” he said.

Homer then smiled widely and said, “Times have changed!”

The long-running show often featured the strangulation and displayed the exaggerated response of bulging eyes and a wagging tongue sticking out as a character’s neck was squeezed too hard. Understandably, many television shows have tuned down their gags in an effort to avoid offending members of their audience, but ‘The Simpsons’? Really?

Homer’s exaggerated responses and often unconventional actions are targeted to an adult-audience. It’s not a children’s cartoon series, so why the sudden need to tone things down for the sake of the easily offended few in the crowd? (RELATED: REPORT: Disney Censors ‘The Simpsons’ Episode In Hong Kong For Referencing ‘Forced Labor’ In China)

This might be a good move in the eyes of some but the majority of the show’s fans are likely going to be unimpressed with this new, wholesome image that really defeats the edgy humor of the show.

Woke culture has already affected so much of our lives — have the Simpsons been infected too?