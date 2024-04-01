Golden-Globe Winning Actress Dead At 97

Famous actress from “It Came from Outer Space,” and “Peyton Place,” Barbara Rush, died at the age of 97.

Her death was confirmed Mar. 31, by her daughter, Fox News senior correspondent, Claudia Cowan.

“My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition,” Cowan said. “It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.”

Rush left a significant footprint in the world of entertainment with a career that spanned over seven decades. The famous actress starred opposite of some of the most iconic men in Hollywood, including Rock Hudson, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Dean Martin, Richard Burton and Frank Sinatra, according to Fox News.

She was reportedly inducted into Paramount Pictures in 1950, and made her debut in theaters that same year, in “The Goldbergs.”

Rush went on to star in 1951’s “When Worlds Collide” and 1952’s “Flaming Feather,” before rising to fame with her role in the 1953 science fiction horror film, “It Came From Outer Space,” Fox News reported.

The famous actress reportedly secured a Golden Globe Award for most promising female newcomer for her acting in “It Came From Outer Space,” in 1954.

She gained even more fame after starring in the 1956 movie, “Bigger Than Life,” according to the outlet.

Some of Rush’s other credits include, “Taza, Son of Conchise,” “Magnificent Obsession,” “Captain Lightfoot,” “The Young Lions” and “Robin and the 7 Hoods.”

She also appeared in “The Young Philadelphians,” “Hombre” and “Batman.”

Rush’s impressive portfolio of work also included a 75-episode role in “Peyton Place,” and a 38-episode stint on “All My Children.”

Additional film credits included “Flight to Hong Kong,” “Oh Men! Oh Women!” “No Down Payment, ” “Harry Black and the Tiger,” “The Bramble Bush,” “Superdad” and “Can’t Stop the Music.”

Notable television credits included, “The Fugitive,” “Outer Limits,” “The New Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Bionic Woman,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” “Flamingo Road, “Knight Rider,” “Night Gallery,” “Magnum, P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

She played Granma Ruth Camden in her last television role on “7th Heaven” in 2007.

Rush’s final film performance was in the 2017 short “Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant.”(RELATED: Louis Gossett Jr. Dies At 87)

She is being remembered for her incredible acting roles, as friends, fans and loved ones pay tribute to the Hollywood star.

Rush’s cause of death was not revealed.