‘General Hospital’ Star Robyn Bernard Found Dead In Open Field

Actress Robyn Bernard, star of “General Hospital” in the 1980s, was found dead in a field in San Jacinto, California, early Tuesday morning.

The star, most famous for playing the role of Terry Brock on the ABC soap opera, was 64 years old, according to a report issued by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. The actress’s body was found in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, early Tuesday morning, according to the coroner’s office. The cause of death was not immediately available, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Bernard starred in “General Hospital” for several years. She was the older sister of “Wings” actress, Crystal Bernard. The famous actress launched her own acting career when she landed her first role in the 1981 hit, “Diva.”

Bernard, the older sister of Wings actress Crystal Bernard, was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas. She landed her first acting role in Diva in 1981, and rose to fame when she was cast in “General Hospital.” She entertained her loyal fans for a total of 145 episodes, playing the daughter of David Groh’s scheming character, D.L. Brock, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The famous actress exited the show in 1990 and had already accumulated a series of credits on other shows by that time.

Her appearances included popular television shows, “Simon & Simon,” “Whiz Kids,” “Tour of Duty,” “The Facts of Life” and “Maigret.”

Bernard also had a series of movie credits to boast, including the 1986 film “Betty Blue,” 1989 movie, “Roselyne and the Lions” and “Kings for a Day,” released in 1997, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The star's last onscreen appearance was in 2002 when she took on the role of a psychologist in "Voices From the High School."

Fans are paying their respects on social media, as they share fond memories of Bernard’s long list of contributions in the world of entertainment.