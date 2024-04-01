Jerry Seinfeld Looks Utterly Fantastic Amongst Fellow A-Listers In ‘Unfrosted,’ His Directorial Debut

Netflix dropped the trailer for “Unfrosted” Thursday, written, starring and directed by comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld.

A seemingly endless parade of A-listers meets you in the trailer for “Unfrosted,” Jerry Seinfeld’s up-coming Netflix film about the vicious war between Kellogs and Post for the perfect breakfast pastry. Described as a “tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen,” the film is also Seinfeld’s first step into the world of directing.

Details around the movie are somewhat sparse. The story was developed in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deadline. “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” Seinfeld reportedly said in 2021. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Seinfeld is joined on screen by everyone from Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Huge Grant, Tom Lennon, Jack McBrayer, Christian Slater, Max Greenfield, James Marsden and more, Deadline added in another update.

The vibe of the film feels like a glitzy, beautiful rendition of early 1960s America, where the idea that eating buckets of sugar for breakfast was seemingly invented. From here, we’ve watched a wonderful whirlwind of diabetes, terrible teeth, the rise in “behavioral disorders” amongst children that have absolutely nothing to do with the amount of crap in their diets. Right?

Regardless, it looks like all the family will be able to enjoy Seinfeld’s upcoming flick. It drops on Netflix on May 3rd.