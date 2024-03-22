Jerry Seinfeld Achieves Billionaire Status 35 Years After Show’s Debut: REPORT

Jerry Seinfeld reportedly became a billionaire, a full 35 years after he soared to fame with the success of hit sitcom, “Seinfeld.”

BNN Bloomberg said that they valued the famous comedian’s wealth for the first time and he officially cracked billionaire status in 2024. Seinfeld is believed to have reaped $465 million through syndication deals since the final episode of “Seinfeld” aired in 1998. He earned an additional $94 million from selling the streaming rights of all nine seasons of the sitcom to Netflix, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

The iconic show played a significant role in Seinfeld’s overall wealth, but the famous comedian has various other income streams and assets that have reportedly helped boost him to this elite status.

Seinfeld is believed to have generated roughly $100 million touring for his stand-up comedy acts since the 80s. Seinfeld presumably began investing his earnings in 1990, which have appreciated in line with the MSCI World Index, according to Bloomberg.

The star has also amassed an impressive real estate portfolio. Bloomberg calculated his real estate worth to be in the region of $40 million, which includes his 12-acre property in East Hampton purchased from Billy Joel in 2000. Seinfeld also has a mansion in Manhattan, in the upscale side of Beresford, on the Upper West Side.

The avid Porsche fan also has a collection of vintage cars that add to his overall net worth. His collection includes a rare 1969 Porsche 917K Kurzheck, estimated to be worth $20 million, and a 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder that is just one of 75 that were ever made, purchased for $5 million in 2016.

Seinfeld’s net worth is expected to continue to grow. The star recently directed the film, “Unfrosted, the Pop-Tart Story,” which is slated for release on Netflix in May. (RELATED: ‘You’ll See’: Jerry Seinfeld Teases Possible ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion During Stand-Up Set)

Amy Jacobs, a representative for Seinfeld, told Bloomberg she believes their calculations to be “inaccurate” but did not offer further details.