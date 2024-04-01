Megyn Kelly Blasts NBC Host Kristen Welker’s ‘Bullshit’ Take On Election Interference

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly blasted NBC host Kristen Welker’s “bullshit” take on election interference Monday.

Welker said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “falsely” called his criminal prosecutions “election interference.” Kelly slammed the NBC host for promoting “bullshit” claims against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying that her comments show “what’s wrong with media today.”

“It’s amazing to listen to her. I mean, it wouldn’t take much for someone to say, ‘Hold on, that’s opinion. That’s not fact,'” Kelly said. “That is a very hotly debated topic amongst the electorate right now, and virtually every Republican – and most Independents – would say, ‘It is election interference.’ Especially that bullshit claim she’s talking about, the Stormy Daniels hush-money one. So for her to just slide it in there like, ‘It’s just not,’ okay, and at the same time have this discussion over on the New York Times about how, ‘I don’t know why these morons don’t just accept fact-checking for the truth-offering that it is, you know, we’re just gonna have to, I guess, try to find a way of speaking to these people or not’ – that’s the real big debate – underscores so much what’s wrong with media today.”

The New York Supreme Court announced on March 25 that April 15 will be the start date of the criminal trial between Trump and Stephanie Clifford, an adult film actress known by the stage name “Stormy Daniels.” Trump was charged with 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records related to a “hush money” payment to Clifford over their alleged extramarital affair.

Kelly criticized NBC News for abruptly cutting ties with former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor at the behest of its anchors and producers. The radio host said that unlike MSNBC, NBC may “want” to “reach” Republican and Independent voters ahead of the 2024 election. (RELATED: ‘Going Into The Lion’s Den’: Megyn Kelly Slams NBC, MSNBC Hosts Over Ronna McDaniel Debut)

“Trump hasn’t been charged with insurrection. That’s not one of their favorite claims on the January 6th defendants, but they say it like it’s fact. And if you disagree it was an insurrection, how are we going to reach these people?” Kelly asked.

“Maybe MSNBC doesn’t need more right-leaning or independent viewers, but big NBC, they want them,” she continued. “So how are you supposed to speak to these people? I mean like, what are you supposed to do?”