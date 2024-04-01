Yikes! WWE Superstar Finn Balor Shows Off Absolutely Nasty ‘Easter Egg’

Holy hell!

WWE’s legendary WrestleMania event is this weekend, and while that’s a glorious thing, Finn Balor is coming into the match hobbled. Turns out, he’ll be forced to wrestle with an absolutely nasty “Easter egg” on his head. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Much Time Left’: LeBron Hints That Retirement Is On The Horizon)

Balor is booked in a six-man tag team ladder match at WrestleMania 40, where he will be partnered with Damian Priest. Their tag team titles will be on the line in this bout.

The 6-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships has found its SIX TEAMS. 🪜6️⃣ Which team will leave #WrestleMania with the Tag Team Titles? pic.twitter.com/RFvZVhRI4b — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 30, 2024

It should have been a glamorous moment for Balor, and it most likely still will be, but my man ended up suffering an outright savage injury prior to the match. It’s not known how exactly he got injured, but with Finn being a wrestler … well … I’m sure you can put two and two together.

Balor posted on social media Sunday night a video of his injury, and as you’ll see, it’s a gargantuan knot right on his forehead. And like I said, this is just days before ‘Mania.

WATCH:

Knowing how Finn is and how long he’s been in the game of wrestling, I’m sure this is one of those “ain’t a thing, but a chicken wing” moments. You know that man took the opportunity to flex about his “Easter egg” to take him into ‘Mania.

For a wrestler, that’s some iconic ish.