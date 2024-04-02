Forbes Officially Names Taylor Swift A Billionaire

Forbes released the names of the most recent people that joined their elite listing of billionaires, and this year, Taylor Swift made the ranks.

Swift’s name was the most famous of the 265 individuals that were put forward by Forbes in the 2024 list, thanks largely in part to her Eras Tour. Forbes reported that the record-breaking success of her five-continent tour, and the revenues generated through that platform helped to boost the superstar’s net worth past the $1 billion mark.

Swift’s net worth was assed by evaluating the profits generated from the blockbuster Eras Tour, as well as the total value of her music catalog, Forbes reported. Swift’s impressive real estate portfolio was also included in the report. Other factors apparently not taken into consideration by Forbes’ evaluation of Swift’s finances included her impressive merchandise sales, earnings generated through appearances and the numerous endorsement deals the star has taken on over the course of her career in the entertainment industry.

Forbes reported that Swift has officially become the first musician to hit the highly prestigious ten-figure status based solely on her songs and performances. (RELATED: Sirius XM Announces Entire Channel Dedicated To Taylor Swift)

The famous 34-year-old singer is in good company on the billionaire’s list. Magic Johnson is another famous name that appeared on the list for the very first time in 2024, according to Forbes. Michael Jordan, Rihanna, Dick Wolf, LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Tyler Perry also reportedly appear. Of course, familiar names such as Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg have also topped the list of billionaires recognized by Forbes.