Taylor Swift Announces Release Of New Album While On The Grammy Stage

Taylor Swift announced the release of her new album Sunday while accepting an award on the Grammy stage.

Swift stunned fans when she crossed the Grammy stage to accept her 13th Grammy for her album, “Midnights,” in the Best Pop Album category. In true Swift fashion, she effortlessly commanded the spotlight by making a bombshell announcement as she cradled her newly won award in her hands.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years … which is that my brand new album, comes out April 19th,” Swift said.

Taylor swift announces her brand new album after winning her 13th Grammy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/utWqCgBbcF — Lucia (@thisisursign11) February 5, 2024

The crowd roared with excitement as she dropped the big news on the live telecast.

Swift continued to dish out her major news.

“It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ I’m gonna go and post the cover right now, backstage. Thank you, I love you!” she said.

And with that, she broke the internet.

The famous singer stayed true to her word and, moments later, the cover of her new album was posted to her Instagram account.

“All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍” she wrote in the caption. (RELATED: ‘I Just Won My First Grammy!’: Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her Win While Performing)

The sultry album cover was the first of two images in the gallery. The second photograph featured handwritten lyrics she used to tease the upcoming release.