‘Hold On To Your Britches’: Trump Vows To Send Migrants Back Where They Came From

Former President Trump vowed to return the massive influx of illegal migrants pouring over the United States’ southern border back to the countries they’re from, whether those countries want them or not, during a Tuesday campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“When I’m president, instead of asking you to cram illegal aliens into your homes, I’ll tell you that the illegal alien trespassers … they must go back to their homes, they have to go back,” Trump promised.

“Because no country, no country can withstand this invasion,” he railed on. “There isn’t a country in the world that can… I don’t care how much money – and we don’t, we owe $34 trillion. There’s no country in the world who could withstand the cost of this, and maybe be more important than actual dollar cost, the cost that it’s doing it’s wrecking our civilization, it’s destroying our country.”

“On day one I will seal the border and we’ll begin the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of our country. And if other countries say they won’t take them back ‘We’re not going to take them back.’ I will say that… uhhhh, yeah here they come. You’re just going to hold on, hold on to your britches, ’cause here they come. They’re coming back. Congratulations,” he said.

Trump used the event to debut a new slogan “Stop Biden’s Border Bloodbath,” seemingly an attempt to reclaim the “bloodbath” phrase that leftist media excoriated him over in March. (RELATED: Trump ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax Shows Just How Pathetic The Media Has Become)

During the event, the Police Officers Association of Michigan endorsed Trump for president.

The Association’s President, James Tiganelli, detailed the chaotic process that’s allowed over 3 million illegal migrants to enter the U.S. through the southern border. “Those who enter, they do so in the light of day. They do it by pushing aside our national guard. Then they’re handed a gift card. They’re handed a telephone or an iPad. Transportation to anywhere in the U.S. that they want to go. Then you want to tell these law-abiding people that are here ‘you have to obey the law.’ There seems like there’s no real reason to do that anymore,” Tiganelli claimed.

“The fellows that we arrest become misdemeanants, then they become no-bond, and then they become free guys, really, before we get our car cleaned out before the end of the shift,” Tigarelli stated.