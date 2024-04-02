Mat Ishbia Allegedly Ranting About Defeating Dan Gilbert’s Mortgage Business Is One Of The Best Things You’ll Hear

This is absolutely glorious.

In my eyes, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia just put himself at legendary status after an alleged voicemail (with some severe sailor language) leaked out Tuesday.

Making an appearance on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast with ex-ESPN’er Pablo Torre, Hunterbrook Media claimed they have come across a voicemail by Ishbia left to a “close counter-party” last year following his mortgage brand (UWM) taking out Rocket Mortgage for the top company in the land. And if you didn’t know, Rocket is owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Much Time Left’: LeBron Hints That Retirement Is On The Horizon)

Here’s the transcript of this juicy alleged voicemail and then the alleged voicemail itself. It was leaked on Facebook in a group meant for independent brokers, Hunterbrook Media alleged. Enjoy, and you will.

“Hey buddy, hope you’re doing good. Just want to say I love ya. We f**king took those c**ks**kers down. F**k them. We’re going to keep f**king sticking it to them, forever. F**k those guys. We’re No. 1. We kicked the s**t out of them. Brokers are No. 1. UWM is No. 1. You’re No. 1. We’re all No. 1 together, and f**k them,” the alleged voicemail began.

I f**king hate ’em with all my heart and we’re gonna keep kicking their ass every f**king day, that’s why I was here at f**king 4 AM again today, I don’t give a f**k. We’re gonna keep kicking ass. So love you man, we talked about it (inaudible). I’m gonna win and you’re gonna win. Both are happening right now. Keep hiring. Keep building. Keep growing. Let’s f**king go.”

Suns owner Mat Ishbia went off on Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s rival business in a leaked voicemail: “We f**king took those c**ksuckers down. F**k them, and we’re gonna keep f**king sticking it to ’em forever. F**k those guys, we’re number one.” MUCH more from a bombshell… pic.twitter.com/cf8TrsMWU8 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) April 2, 2024

A scene straight out of “The Wolf of Wall Street.”