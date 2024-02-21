Notorious NFL Bust Johnny Manziel Reveals Why He Rejected LeBron’s Friendship

Notorious NFL bust and former Cleveland Browns quarterback revealed that LeBron James used to ask him to hang out all the time but he rejected him because he was depressed.

“LeBron would text me every week to come over to the house and watch a game, or play poker with the boys and just tried to be there,” Manziel revealed to Shannon Sharpe on a Wednesday episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast. “And I was so depressed for the first time in my life that even my biggest role model and inspiration in my life couldn’t get me out of bed to come hang out with him.”

“When I went to the Cavs games, I went, I was in, I was out. I didn’t really grasp and latch on to him in a way that I should’ve. He tried to take me under his wing, right? And I’m just kind of nudging it away because of where my mental is, and being just fully depressed in where I was in my life.”

Manziel’s most recent revelation comes nearly nine years after his last appearance in the NFL. The Heisman-winning quarterback was at one point the most exciting player in college football and seemed destined for stardom. But after a disappointing sophomore season he slid down NFL draft boards and didn’t end up getting selected until late in the first round. He never fully broke out in the NFL and was out of the league after just two short seasons. (RELATED: Please God, Do Not Let Saquon Barkley Go To The Cowboys)

His career is one of the biggest disappointments in NFL history, but it’s good to hear him taking some responsibility now, regardless of how much time has passed.