Phoenix Suns Sign Isaiah Thomas. I Couldn’t Love This Move More

The Phoenix Suns are signing two-time all-star point guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, and I think this is a fantastic move for both sides.

The Suns are in desperate need of some bench scoring. Their 27.2 bench points per game are second worst in the league, beating only the lowly Chicago Bulls.

Ready to make a positive impact everyday!!! Let’s get straight to it 🏁🏁🏁 https://t.co/gSBMY6E3Ok — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 20, 2024



Thomas, who averaged 25.5 points a game during his two-year All-Star run in Boston, is a proven scorer. Though he hasn’t played in the NBA since 2022 (why nobody would sign him is beyond me), he recently finished a four-game G-league stint in which he averaged 32.5 points per game.

The tiny guard stands at five feet and nine inches tall, but what he lacks in height he more than makes up for in hustle. He was electric in the playoffs with the Celtics, averaging 22.6 points and 6.3 assists per game in the playoffs for the three years he played in Boston.

He put up a stunning 53 points for the Celtics in the second game of the 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

His scoring prowess is unquestionable — the only query now will be whether the 35-year-old still has the stamina to get it done in today’s league. While he won’t be counted on to do it all by himself — Phoenix boasts arguably the best big three in the league with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal — he will be called upon to lead a bench unit that has very few scoring threats outside of veteran guard Eric Gordon.

I, for one, am just happy to see IT get a shot again. After Boston traded him to Cleveland in the Kyrie Irving deal, no NBA team really gave him the minutes to be effective again. Hopefully Phoenix doesn’t just let him rot on the bench and actually utilizes his unique skillset.