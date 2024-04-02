Oregon RB Coach Carlos Locklyn Leaving For New Big Ten Rival Ohio State

The treachery is real.

It may be April, but the college football coaching carousel is still well and alive, with the latest move being Oregon running back coach Carlos Locklyn leaving the program to join their new Big Ten conference rival Ohio State. He’s taking the same position with the Buckeyes.

Locklyn has been the running back coach for the Ducks the previous two campaigns, recently signing a two-year extension with Oregon. During his time in Eugene, Locklyn oversaw one of the top rushing offenses in the entire Pac-12 — talent that included Bucky Irving, Jordan James and Noah Whittington. He’s also a master at recruiting, being responsible for bringing in both Da’Juan Riggs and Jayden Limar. (RELATED: Straight Cash, Homie: Florida Gators’ Football Parking Lot Shows Exactly How Well Players Are Living Off NIL)

The Ducks averaged more than 180 yards-per-game, with their yards-per-carry number being 5.0. Irving had more than 1,000 yards for two consecutive campaigns.

This is what Ohio State is getting, this is what Oregon is losing, and this just adds to a rivalry that hasn’t even started yet.

That’s college football, baby.

Normally, I don’t get caught up in assistant coach stories, the vast majority of them are boring.

With that being said, this one isn’t. Not only did the Buckeyes bolster up their coaching staff, but it’s how they did it. They didn’t steal a coach away by giving him a promotion, they did it by giving him the exact same position. And on top of that, the coach is from a brand new conference rival they haven’t even played yet in the new era of the Big Ten.

Adding some spice before the cookin’ gets started, I like it!