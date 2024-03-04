LeBron James Is Pretty Much Offering His Son And A Boat Load Of Cash For Ohio State To Hire Dusty May: REPORT

LeBron wants more power? … No, who would’ve thought!

Of course, he does. There’s been countless stories over the years of LeBron on power grabs, hell, I just recently blogged about one with him trying to turn the Los Angeles Lakers organization against head coach Darvin Ham. And now here we go with yet another episode, this time involving the Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball program. (RELATED: Jalen Brunson Suffers Potentially Devastating Injury Which Would 100% Kill The Knicks’ Dream Season)

After firing head coach Chris Holtmann in February, the Buckeyes now need a new skipper, and with Ohio State being LeBron‘s hometown school (LOL), of course, this guy has reportedly got his hands all in the situation. As a matter of fact, he knows exactly who he wants as the new head coach — and has some interesting tactics to make it happen.

The self-proclaimed king is “pushing” for the Buckeyes to bring in Florida Atlantic University (FAU) head coach Dusty May after the Owls’ Final Four appearance last season, according to College Football Focus’ Mike Wachsman. And he’s offering Ohio State two things to make it happen: 1. His son, Bryce, and 2. A gargantuan donation “in the millions.”

A quick nugget on the OSU basketball coaching search (though if the Buckeyes keep playing the way they have lately maybe the search won’t be needed): One name that has come up is FAU coach Dusty May, and he is the guy LeBron James is pushing for. Word is that if OSU does end up… — CFB Focus 🏈 (@cffmwachsman) March 4, 2024

Ain’t no way I would leave South Florida just to eventually get steamrolled by LeBron‘s ego … stay at FAU, Dusty.