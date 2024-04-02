Another Poll Shows Larry Hogan Beating Dem Opponents In Maryland Senate Race

Another Maryland Senate poll has found former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan beating both leading Democratic primary candidates Rep. David Trone and County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Hogan led Trone 43% to 42%, as well as Alsobrooks by four points in the race to succeed Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin in 2024, according to The Baltimore Banner/Goucher College survey released on Tuesday. The poll follows the release of several other surveys on the race that show Hogan either beating both Democrats in general election matchups or posing a competitive challenge to the seat remaining blue.

A Washington Post/University of Maryland survey published on March 20 indicated Hogan held double digit leads over both Trone and Alsobrooks. An Emerson College poll released on Feb. 15, just days after the former governor launched his candidacy, found Hogan tied with Trone at 42% and ahead of Alsobrooks by seven points.

Hogan also received far higher favorability ratings than both Democrats in The Baltimore Banner/Goucher College poll at 63%, compared to Trone’s 43% and Alsobrooks’ 38%. (RELATED: Larry Hogan Leads Rivals By Double Digits In Maryland Senate Race: POLL)

Transgender Day of Visibility is a day to celebrate and support our vibrant trans community. It’s a reminder of the strides we’ve made towards progress and the work we must still do ahead. I’m proud to stand in solidarity and advocate for rights and recognition for all. pic.twitter.com/gdUGE7MLwa — David Trone (@davidjtrone) March 31, 2024

The Baltimore Banner/Goucher College survey also found Trone leading Alsobrooks 42% to 33% for a Democratic primary matchup. Trone has received leads spanning from seven to 17 points in the Democratic contest, according to FiveThirtyEight’s survey compilation.

Alsobrooks has recently racked up endorsements from multiple congressional Democrats after Trone appeared to mistakenly use a racial slur during a March 21 congressional hearing, including from Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Barbara Lee of California, Gregory Meeks of New York, Joyce Beatty of Ohio, Yvette Clarke of New York and Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

The county executive also has the backing of Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Patty Murray of Washington, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Laphonza Butler of California and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

Over 60 of Trone’s Democratic House colleagues have thrown their support behind him in the primary, including Reps. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland, Adam Schiff of California and Colin Allred of Texas.

The Baltimore Banner/Goucher College poll surveyed 800 registered voters in Maryland from March 19 to March 24 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

The Hogan, Trone and Alsobrooks campaigns did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.