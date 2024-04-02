‘Outside The Rule Of Law’: Alabama AG Sounds Alarm About Dems’ Efforts To Enact ‘Green New Deal’ Without Congress

Republican Attorney General Steven Marshall of Alabama warned Tuesday that a lawsuit from Hawaii could bypass Congress and impose the “Green New Deal” on Americans.

The Hawaii Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous Oct. 31 decision that a lawsuit by Honolulu against major oil companies could proceed, claiming the energy companies engaged in a “disinformation campaign.” Marshall, who led over a dozen other states in filing a brief urging the United States Supreme Court to take up the case, noted that the case could increase costs for residents of his state. (RELATED: ‘What The Green New Deal Looks Like’: Tucker Hammers AOC Over Sri Lanka Collapse)

“Twenty states have banded together to be able to file this brief with the Supreme Court. While it is directed to the Hawaii case, which procedurally is in the right posture for the Supreme Court to consider, the impact of this case is widespread,” Marshall told “America’s Newsroom” co-host Dana Perino. “Clearly on the cases you’ve described going on around the country, but also we need to look no further than what the New York AG done recently in suing JBS, trying to use the efforts of state court to regulate certain industries around climate change.”

WATCH:



Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York sued JBS, the largest meat-packing company in the United States, in February, claiming the company misled consumers about its effects on climate change.

“The efforts in Hawaii are to bankrupt the fossil fuel industry,” Marshall told Perino. “But that directly impacts the pocketbooks of consumers in Alabama as well as others across the country in the cost of fossil fuels. The reality is not only is this effort one to deal with damages and money, but also it is through the injunctive power of trial courts to change the way the fossil fuel industry does their business, again, outside the rule of law.”

The Green New Deal involves halting the use of fossil fuels and mandating the use of so-called “green” energy.

“These are radical environmental groups who have an agenda funded by billionaires across the country directly trying to get the Green New Deal in a way they can’t through Congress and the ballot box,” Marshall said.

