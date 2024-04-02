Police Release Dramatic Video Of Shootout That Left 15-Year-Old Girl And Armed Father Dead

Police in California released video of a September 2022 shootout that left a 15-year-old girl and her armed father dead, ABC7 reported Tuesday.

The shootout was preceded by a dramatic high-speed chase involving San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and Anthony Graziano, 45, who had been suspected of fatally shooting his wife and kidnapping their daughter, Savannah, according to ABC7.

ABC7 acquired video of the chase and shootout, which occurred after authorities issued an Amber Alert for Savannah. (RELATED: Suspect Killed, Four Deputies Injured, In Shootout Amid Car Chase, Cops Say)

New video shows shootout involving San Bernardino County deputies that left teen girl and her armed father dead https://t.co/pfBhsZRVmS — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 2, 2024

After police identified Graziano’s truck, the suspect led them on a high-speed chase that saw multiple rounds fired at deputies and motorists, including alleged shots fired from the truck’s passenger side, ABC7 reported.

Although the sheriff’s department initially reported in 2022 that Savannah was “a participant in shooting at our deputies,” with the release of the new footage, the department’s narrative now says that gunfire came from the passenger side but it does not indicate who fired, according to ABC7.

The video shows Graziano’s truck go off road and attempt to climb up an embankment and back on to the freeway in Hesperia, California, before backing up across a large dirt area and getting stuck on the side of the 15 Freeway.

Shots can apparently be seen coming from Graziano’s truck while the dispatcher on the video says, “Shots fired! Shots fired!”

Savannah then exits the disabled truck unarmed and wearing a helmet and tactical gear before dropping to the ground. She then walks toward deputies who can be heard shouting, “Passenger get out! Passenger get out!” and “Hey, come to me, come to me.”

The video obtained by ABC7 states that while one deputy was ordering Savannah to approach, others higher up and with a different vantage point only saw somebody exit the truck and rush the deputies. Those deputies opened fire on the 15-year-old.

Savannah was pronounced dead at a local hospital while her father was declared dead at the scene, according to ABC7.

The sheriff’s department said that multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, flash bang and smoke grenades, body armor and tactical helmets were later recovered from the truck, the outlet reported.

An investigation is currently underway by the California Department of Justice.