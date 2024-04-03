Influencer Who Encouraged Migrants To Squat In Homes May Face Gun Charges: REPORT

Influencer Leonel Moreno, who went viral for posting videos on how illegal immigrants should use squatters’ rights to steal U.S. homes, may now be facing gun charges, according to the New York Post.

In an exclusive report, the NY Post revealed that internal federal documents showed communications between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have discussed possible charges against Moreno. While the exact charges are unconfirmed, sources told the outlet that he could potentially be violating a section of the Gun Control Act that prohibits parolees from possessing, shipping, transporting or receiving firearms, as well as ammunition.

Moreno went viral in late March after posting a video to TikTok telling illegal immigrants on how to use the U.S.’s squatters’ rights and laws to “invade” empty properties throughout the country. (RELATED: Influencer Who Advised Illegal Migrants To Steal Americans’ Homes On Run From Immigration Authorities: REPORT)

“I have thought about invading a house in the United States,” Moreno said. “I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it. Guys here in United States also applies the of land invasion and I think that will be my next business, invading abandoned houses.”

Following the video, it was discovered that Moreno had illegally crossed into the U.S. through the southern border in April 2022, however, was allowed to stay due to a parole scheme approved by the Biden administration, according to the NY Post. After failing to report for his required check-ins with officials, while still posting on social media, Moreno was arrested just outside of Columbus, Ohio on March 29.

JUST IN: Illegal immigrant who tells other illegals to squat in U.S. homes is facing potential federal gun charges according to the New York Post. Internal federal documents say ICE is considering filing charges against Leonel Moreno. In one of his Instagram posts, Moreno is… pic.twitter.com/n6sCmg9zrw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 3, 2024

As Moreno is still being held in the Geauga County Jail, Denver’s former ICE Field Officer Director John Fabbricatore told the outlet that any further charges could “escalate” the case from federal authorities, potentially resulting in Moreno being held in custody longer.

“Charges under [Gun Control Act section] 922.g are a serious matter and can result in significant legal consequences for Moreno,” Fabbricatore stated. “This should be a warning to any illegal aliens that possessing a firearm unlawfully will result in criminal charges and hopefully lead to a conviction.”

In addition to posting about squatting, Moreno uploaded another video to TikTok talking about how American citizens can purchase guns. The influencer can be seen in a gun store showing viewers the guns available to purchase along with prices, saying he was “looking to buy an AR15 or a glock.”