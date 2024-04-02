Six Alleged Gun-Toting, Drug-Dealing Migrant Squatters Released Without Bail

Six of the eight alleged gun-toting and drug-dealing migrant squatters were released without bail Friday, New York Post reported.

The neighborhood was outraged after six migrant squatters allegedly engaged in illicit activities were released without bail, according to the New York Post. Judge Eugene D. Bowen from the Bronx Criminal Court let Hector Desousa-Villalta go on supervised release last Friday night, even though the district attorney wanted his bail set at either $150,000 in cash or $450,000 bond, says the DA’s office, New York Post stated.

Bowen also let two more people, Yoessy Pino Castillo and Jefferson Orlando Abreau, go without bail after their court appearances Friday, as the DA’s office and court records show, New York Post reported. Another judge from the same court, Laurence Busching, allowed three additional individuals — Yojairo Martinez, Johan Cardenas Silva, and Yerbin Lozado-Munoz — to leave on supervised release after their court dates.

A group of eight migrant squatters were apprehended by the NYPD. One of the squatters allegedly brandished a 9 mm CZ pistol at someone nearby, prompting police intervention. Despite the gravity of their actions, including charges of criminal possession of a weapon, a controlled substance, and endangering a child, they walked away free under supervised release.

The group has reportedly been a source of continuous disturbance and danger in the neighborhood, the outlet stated. Residents have long been vocal about the squatters’ disruptive presence, citing instances of noise disturbances, suspected criminal schemes, and even physical assaults. (RELATED: Influencer Who Advised Illegal Migrants To Steal Americans’ Homes On Run From Immigration Authorities: REPORT)

“I see all the gangsters and wannabe gangsters running around here,” one neighbor told New York Post. “I saw them all hanging out outside and knew they were up to something.”