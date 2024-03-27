Prosecutors Charge Illegal Immigrant With Rape Of ‘Mentally Incapacitated’ Minor

An illegal immigrant has been charged in Coffee County, Alabama, for the alleged rape of a “mentally incapacitated” 14-year-old girl, according to ABC affiliate WDHN.

The Enterprise Police Department (EPD) arrested 23-year-old Pablo Mendoza, and he was charged with rape in the first degree Monday, according to WDHN. The 14-year-old allegedly could not consent due to her being “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated,” a court complaint reads.

Mendoza is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail without bond ahead of a hearing with Judge Joshua Wilson, according to WDHN. Sheriff Scott Byrd said once Mendoza’s case finalizes, he will be deported to his home country given his illegal status.

A plurality of voters, 28%, have prioritized immigration as their number one issue, according to a Gallup poll.

A Venezuelan illegal immigrant named Jose Antonio Ibarra was charged with allegedly murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley outside of the University of Georgia’s (UGA) campus in February. Ibarra allegedly killed her by “seriously disfiguring her body” and skull, an affidavit reads.

The U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) said Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested Ibarra in September 2022 after he “unlawfully” entered the U.S., and authorities later released him on parole for “further processing.” New York Police Department (NYPD) then arrested him for allegedly acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 years old. Ibarra was once again released before a detainer could be issued, ICE said. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Illegal Migrant Gang Members Dragging Woman From Moped: REPORT)

Ibarra had also been cited for allegedly shoplifting in Athens-Clarke County on Oct. 27, 2023. He had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in court over the charges, according to Fox News.

Renzo Mendoza Montes, another illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was arrested in February for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Virginia. ICE reportedly arrested him for illegally entering the U.S. and released him in September.

A group of illegal immigrants were arrested after surveillance footage caught them allegedly beating two NYPD officers to the ground in late January. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called on the suspects’ deportation to be “on the table.”

“I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into,” Hochul said.