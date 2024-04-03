Biden Campaign Appears To Take Offense To Trump Calling Laken Riley’s Alleged Killer An ‘Animal’

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign appeared to object to former President Donald Trump calling the alleged murderer of Laken Riley an “animal” during a Tuesday rally.

During a rally in Michigan, Trump spoke about the murder of 22-year-old Riley, who was allegedly killed by Venezuelan illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra. Trump, referencing Riley’s alleged murderer, called him an “illegal alien animal,” while adding that Democrats don’t want him to use that term.

The Biden-Harris HQ account tweeted a clip of Trump talking, but removed key context to cut the video in a way that mislead viewers into thinking Trump was talking about illegal immigrants more broadly. (RELATED: Biden Bullied Into Saying Laken Riley’s Name, Butchers It)

“The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarously murdered by an illegal alien animal. The Democrats say ‘please don’t call them animals. They’re humans.’ I said no, they’re not humans. They’re animals,” Trump said in his remarks.

The Biden-Harris reelection campaign tweeted a clip of the edited remarks.

“Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals,” the tweet read.

Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals pic.twitter.com/yJ7fFHEUlh — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024

Social media users responded to the Biden-Harris HQ tweet with the president’s full comments, some questioning why the campaign removed the context.

“Crazy how the Biden campaign account can push lies like this all day and never be fact checked,” Tim Young, a comedian and podcast host, wrote.

Crazy how the Biden campaign account can push lies like this all day and never be fact checked. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 3, 2024

“Actual Trump quote: ‘The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarously murdered by an illegal alien animal. The Democrats say ‘please don’t call them animals. They’re humans.’ I said no, they’re not humans. They’re animals.’ Biden defending Riley’s accused murderer,” Stephen Miller, the founder of America First Legal and a Trump administration advisor, responded.

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds tweeted out a compilation of various networks including CNN and MSNBC claiming that Trump called illegal immigrants animals.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT,” Donalds tweeted with the clip. “Last night, Democrats & media tried to dupe the American people AGAIN. Trump called Laken Riley’s barbaric killer & other illegal alien murderers like him “animals,” so Democrats deceptively instigated another incendiary hoax.”