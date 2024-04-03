Kansas City Could Potentially Lose Both Chiefs And Royals After Missouri Voters Say No To Stadium Tax

Woah! We could potentially see a scenario where Kansas City loses both the Chiefs and the Royals!

The voters of Jackson County, Missouri made a big move Tuesday night, turning down a sales tax measure that would have contributed to the funding of both a brand-new downtown ballpark for the Kansas City Royals and big-time renovations to the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Arrowhead Stadium, according to The Associated Press (AP). Now, both franchises’ futures have been put into limbo.

Seeing this coming way ahead of the vote, both Chiefs president Mark Donovan and Royals owner John Sherman knew that the initiative would be a failure with voters. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills Shipping Stefon Diggs Over To The Houston Texans In Blockbuster Trade: REPORT)

Over 58% of voters reportedly said no to the plan, which would have taken the current three-eighths of a cent sales tax for Truman Sports Complex upkeep and replaced it with a new tax that would have been law for over 40 years. Truman Sports Complex is the home to both Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadiums and has been for over 50 years.

Pledging $1 billion of their own money for a new stadium, the Royals wanted their slice of the tax revenue to contribute to their $2 billion-plus budget for a new ballpark district, while the Chiefs wanted $800 million for their Arrowhead Stadium renovations. They pledged $300 million of their own money.

The future of the Chiefs in Kansas City was thrown into question Tuesday night when residents of Jackson County, Missouri, resoundingly voted down a sales tax measure that would have helped to fund major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.https://t.co/toNf9rIMe5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

