Buffalo Bills Shipping Stefon Diggs Over To The Houston Texans In Blockbuster Trade: REPORT

Stefon Diggs to the H-Town?! … I’m all for it!

In a surprising move, the Buffalo Bills are shipping their superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs over to the Houston Texans in exchange for draft-pick compensation, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In exchange for Diggs, Buffalo will be landing a 2025 second-round draft pick (from the Minnesota Vikings), as well as a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

The deal comes just a day following his social media post where he responded to a fan about him not being essential to Bills superstar QB Josh Allen. (RELATED: Is Jason Kelce Going To Be A Part Of WWE’s Iconic WrestleMania?)

“You sure?” wrote Diggs.

For the Texans, this is a win-now move as they continue to build around rising quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Houston has already been loading up this offseason, trading for Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) in March, ultimately giving him an extension for three years and $27 million. The Texans have also been building on the defensive side of the ball, landing elite pass-rusher Danielle Hunter on a massive two-year, $49 million deal in free agency. Oh yeah, and $48 million of it is guaranteed.

In other words, Houston means business. These boys ain’t playing no games.

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

Oh, man! I’m loving this move from the Texans!

Not only are they building up something special that I love to see as an H-Town enthusiast, but they took away Diggs from the Bills — the rival of my Miami Dolphins!

Love, love, love this move!