Defending Super Bowl Champs Bring Back Former First Round Pick, Brittany Mahomes’ Bestie

Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who seemingly fell out of favor with the Chiefs coaching staff, is coming back to Kansas City on a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Edwards-Helaire, or CEH, burst onto the scene with an impressive rookie showing in 2020 after the Chiefs selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The then-rookie rushed for 803 yards on 181 carries and added 36 catches for 297 yards.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with their former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a 1-year deal, sources say. Their starter until midway through 2022 is back for another shot. pic.twitter.com/RpxrXppmjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024

But injuries limited him to only 20 games over the next two seasons, allowing 2022 seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco to emerge and leapfrog CEH for the starting job. Pacheco has been a force, racking up over 1700 yards and 12 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Chiefs. He’s also been a key cog in their back-to-back Super Bowl runs, notching 510 rushing yards in his seven career playoff games.

Given current circumstances, it’s unlikely CEH will have a chance to reclaim the starting job, barring a major injury to Pacheco. Still, he could serve as a solid change of pace back for the defending champs. But there’s one other reason he may be on his way back. (RELATED: Mahomes Gives Glory To God Immediately Following Super Bowl Win)

CEH may have endeared himself to the Mahomes family, as Brittany Mahomes, wife of star QB1 Patrick, was seen leaping into CEH’s arms during the team’s Super Bowl parade.

Brittany and Clyde found each other at the parade ❤️💛 (🎥 @KCTV5) pic.twitter.com/wKHKLLoRuI — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 14, 2024



The pair appeared to be more than just a little friendly, they were downright buddy-buddy. Now Brittany’s bestie is back and ready to roll. I’m sure they’ll hope to recreate their iconic leap in a third straight Super Bowl parade.