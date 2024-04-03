Rebel Wilson Admits To Giving Herself Her First Orgasm At Age 39

Rebel Wilson revealed that she experienced a true orgasm for the first time when she gave one to herself at the age of 39.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress wrote about her sexual exploration in her memoir, “Rebel Rising,” available in stores now. She said the big moment happened in 2019, after going on dates with about 50 men and only having sex with two of them. She said she didn’t “truly” enjoy an orgasm until she explored her own body and reached her climax, solo. “When I’d had sex over the past few years, I’d never really thought about my pleasure. It was more about the guy climaxing, and then pretty quickly sex was over,” she wrote, according to People.

Wilson dubbed 2019 as her “Year of Love,” and expressed her sexual journey in detail within the pages of her book.

“I’d never really learned about orgasms,” Wilson wrote. “And while I had experienced pleasure, I don’t think at this point I’d truly had an orgasm. I might’ve thought I had … ”

The famous actress said she listened to podcasts about sex and bought sex toys online to help herself along.

“I truly experienced an orgasm for the first time at 39 just by myself,” she said, as she recalled thinking, “Is this what I was missing out on?”

“My research for my Year of Love taught me that there was so much more to sex than just the guy getting off,” Wilson wrote in her book.

“I should have been orgasming too. That should have been a priority,” the famous actress noted in her book, according to People. (RELATED: Rebel Wilson Exposes Celebrity Who Allegedly Threatened To Silence Her)

Wilson’s memoir uncovered that the famous actress lost her virginity at the age of 35, and the person she lost it to had no idea she was a virgin at the time, according to People.