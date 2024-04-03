‘Shocking’: CNN Panelist Aghast Biden Doesn’t Have Wider Lead On Issue He Constantly Knocks Trump Over

A panelist on CNN’s “Inside Politics” was left stunned on Wednesday when a Wall Street Journal poll showed President Joe Biden with a very narrow lead on a signature issue of his re-election campaign.

Biden led former President Donald Trump 43% to 42% on the question of which presidential candidate could best protect democracy, according to the poll of voters in seven swing states conducted March 17-24. CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson seemed surprised as host Dana Bash read the results of the poll. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Predicts Judge Will Act As ‘Rubber Stamp’ For Alvin Bragg, Keep Trump Case Alive Despite Doc Dump)

“Is it shocking, because it’s only plus one?” Bash asked.

WATCH:



“Yeah, yeah, I mean it’s shocking that he’s only up by plus one against a guy who tried to overthrow democracy very violently on January 6, and this is something that Democrats have been hitting,” Henderson said. “Biden has given several speeches on this. They see this as a centerpiece of their efforts to get moderate voters, independent voters, suburban women voters, some of the those Nikki Haley voters, as well, and the idea that Biden is only up by one, I think is fairly shocking. The other number is not too shocking, right? You think about the economy, you talked to voters. They do sincerely believe that the economy was better under Donald Trump.”

Trump held 20% leads among voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin when it came to handling immigration and the economy, the poll showed.

Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with “Conspiracy to defraud the United States” and obstruction in a four-count indictment secured in August relating to the former president’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Legal experts noted that much of the conduct Smith claimed was criminal in the indictment appeared to be protected by the First Amendment.

Biden accused Republicans of embracing “semi-fascism” in an August 25, 2022, speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser and declared Trump’s supporters a “threat” to democracy during a September 1, 2022, speech in Philadelphia. Biden claimed that the former president promised an “assault on democracy” during a January speech near Valley Forge and said that defending democracy was a “central cause” of his administration, according to the Guardian.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a Monday CNN appearance that he viewed Biden as a greater threat to democracy, citing censorship on social media.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.